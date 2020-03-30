GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad chef and his family were hit hard the last few weeks by a house fire, then restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greensboro's Chef Irvin Williams of Nola Catering Services posted photos of his burned down home to his social media.

"I almost lost my passion to cook in the last two weeks," he wrote in the post. "First, I lost everything in a house fire then the coronavirus crippled the culinary community."

Williams, who specializes in catering events and cooking for families at their homes, lost his own home on Wild Poplar Way on March 14 around 11 p.m.

He and his daughters had just returned from catering a wedding event and had set their equipment in the back yard.

William said as they slept, a combustible canister started the fire and it spread to the backyard furniture and then the house. Williams said a neighbor driving by saw the fire first, banged on their door and called 911 as well.

The smoke alarms went off just as the family got out of the house, unharmed.

Photos show the roof of the house caved in and damaged furniture inside. Williams said he lost more than $2,000 worth of cooking equipment, including mixers and very expensive specialty knife sets.

Williams said with the economic impact and restrictions caused by coronavirus, he is not sure when he will be able to start rebuilding, but he said he is remaining hopeful and staying positive.

"I thank God I'm alive and so are my daughters. So, I'm destined to never stop. Nola Catering And Events lives on. We will be back as soon," he prayed.

Williams and his family are staying with a relative as he awaits action by his insurance provider.

His family started a fundraiser to assist with purchasing new equipment to get his business back up and running.

