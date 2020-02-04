GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro and Winston-Salem companies paid for the meals of truck drivers on Thursday to thank them for working through the coronavirus outbreak.

Through the "Feed a Trucker" campaign, Noregon Systems, Atlas Financial and TruckSuite are purchasing meal vouchers for truck drivers. They were given a free meal coupon to use at the site's Burger King or Popeyes.

Heads of the companies say it is out of appreciation for keeping the economy moving and their businesses operational.

"They need food in a hurry keeping them on the road is very important. Down-time is there worst enemy, so getting them in and out of a place to eat is very important to them and to the fleets that hire them, the manufactures that are having goods delivered by these trucks," TruckSuite President and CEO Lynn Murphy said.



Company representatives are challenging other companies to voluntarily contribute in a similar way as well.

"Truckers are very important obviously to our world in general," Murphy said, "This pandemic that we are going through really has pointed out the need of these guys and the work they do."

