What is mantle cell lymphoma? Former gasman for Dale Earnhardt diagnosed with rare cancer

Chocolate Myers worked for Richard Childress Racing for more than 2 decades. He was the gas man for Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Kevin Harvick.

This week, Myers shared he was diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma known as Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

The diagnosis came after encountering some mild stomach pain.

Doctors ran multiple tests including a colonoscopy, which led to the diagnosis.

Dr. Adam Kuykendal, an oncologist with Novant Health, says there is no single symptom related to lymphoma.

Additionally, the disease can affect people at any age.

"Lymphomas come in a lot of different flavors with a lot of different specificities based on exactly what you have, but just know, they tend to be highly treatable, highly curable in some cases, cancers," said Dr. Kuykendal.

Although he was not able to interview, we did speak to Chocolate and his wife Caron by phone.

Myers says he will be undergoing treatments including chemotherapy in the months to come.

But he would still be visiting fans at the Childress Museum in Welcome.

As well as appearing on his daily radio show as often as he was able.

Dr. Kuykendal says Myers' optimism is the best outlook to have after a diagnosis like this.

"Having a realistic attitude but at the same time, kind of being focused on the hope, what you can do, and how to deal with the mental and emotional toll this kind of diagnosis, take on someone," said Dr. Kuykendal.

Caron Myers shared her husband's diagnosis on Facebook asking for continued prayers.