Area farmers scramble to keep up with demand, following high grocery store egg prices

Experts attribute the increase in egg prices to inflation and the Bird Flu outbreak, which led to the loss of tens of millions of egg laying hens.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — On the Little Eden Alpaca Farm, the shocking price of a dozen eggs at the store is a hot topic.

Especially for families who routinely incorporate them into their diet, like Christina Schulenklopper.

"Big breakfast every Saturday, every Sunday always eggs, we love them!" said Schulenklopper.

Data shows the national average price for a dozen large grade A eggs hit $4.25 in December.

Those prices sending customers away from the store and to local egg sellers.

A dozen eggs on the farm will cost you $4.00 and those savings mean more customers.

"I'm having to sell them by half a dozen, just trying to spread the wealth because I want everyone to get eggs," said Little Eden Alpaca Farm owner, Sulette Irizarry.

Since prices started to soar at the store, Irizarry's customer base has nearly doubled, but she can't meet demand as her girls lay less in the winter.

"When it's cold they take advantage of that time to shed their feathers so during that time they're wasting all their energy on doing that they're not laying, they lay, but they don't lay as often," said Irizarry.

Irizarry is also worried about the outbreak because it can affect backyard birds too.

"So, we're trying to be very cautious with pilot security, but unfortunately it's the native birds and since all of my birds free range they come in contact with native birds," Irizarry said.

Irizarry says while the egg price craze continues, she will continue to sell eggs at her current price.

"I'm not looking to get rich over it, it's much more fulfilling for me to know that others are able to partake in the same joy that I have of having fresh eggs," Irizarry said.