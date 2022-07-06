Local law enforcement agencies work to combat crime with new initiatives

In High Point, a new program offers a reward for tips on a felon with a firearm. In Forsyth County, a new unit recently seized five guns and arrested several people.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's no secret crime and youth violence is a growing issue. In Guilford County, local leaders have declared gun violence a public safety issue.

High Point launched a program aimed at catching felons with guns.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has a new program aimed at preventing youth violence.

Our Juvenile Intervention & Investigation Team (JIIT) is hard at work. Saturday night they arrested 5 individuals, including 2 juveniles, with a total of 9 charges, and seized 5 guns (1 AR and 4 handguns, including 1 ghost gun). pic.twitter.com/vATnX0q6GQ — Forsyth Co Sheriff’s Office NC (@gofcsonc) June 6, 2022

High point Crime Stoppers is offering money if community members can help provide information that leads to the arrest of a felon who has a gun.

In Forsyth County, the sheriff's office's new unit, the juvenile intervention and investigation team, also known as JIIT is on the streets. Both agencies said these programs are coming at a perfect time.

"In one day we took five guns off the street and several people were arrested," Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said. "We're not talking about jaywalking, we're talking about criminal activity."

Kimbrough said their new unit, JIIT, is already off to a great start.

"Our debut, if you want to choose that word, was Saturday. They took five guns, one of the guns was what is commonly known as the ghost gun, basically, a gun that is untraceable," Kimbrough said.

Community members and law enforcement are concerned there could be a rise in summer crime, especially with kids being out of school. Kimbrough said this new unit will play a major role in stopping that.

"I think that the JIIT unit is perfectly timed with what's happening to try to stop, slow, and prevent some of that violence," Kimbrough said.

In High Point, Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $500 reward to receive tips reporting felons with firearms in the community.

"It's completely anonymous, I don't know what is going on in your neighborhood. I only work 8:00 to 5:00, you live where you live 24/7, and I think that by us giving you this opportunity to let us know what's going on, I always like to say you are the eyes and ears, and I can be your voice," HPPD Crime Stoppers Coordinator Amy Southards said.