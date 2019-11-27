GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Professional Fire Fighters of Greensboro are doing their part in helping to keep local children in the Triad warm over the winter.

That's because the organization will be proving close to 200 brand new winter coats to children at Brightwood Elementry School in Greensboro on Dec. 3!

According to a release, the coats that students will be receiving are purchased by donations made to the Greensboro Fire Fighters Charitable Fund and will be given to children at no cost.

The organization says Brightwood Elementary School was chosen based on the needs of the school's population.

