Volunteers from the Carolinas deploy for Hurricane Laura

Several volunteers from the Greater Carolinas Region are assisting with Hurricane Laura disaster response according to the Red Cross.

The Red Cross deployed nine volunteers from our region including six who are helping in person and three virtually.

In Louisiana and Texas, the Red Cross is prepared for a large response effort with nearly 600 trained disaster workers helping communities threatened by Hurricane Laura.

The Red Cros has pre-positioned shelter and relief supplies along the Gulf Coast, and additional workers are standing by if needed.

On Tuesday night, as many as 5,000 people were provided a safe place to stay in emergency lodgings, including shelters and in some circumstances, hotels.

In order to make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricane Laura. You can visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS or text the word LAURA to 90999 to make a $10 donation.