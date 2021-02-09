Northern Guilford lockdown lifted; officials say students are safe and there's no threat

Guilford County Metro 911 said sheriff's deputies were called to the school on Friday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Northern Guilford High School administrators said a lockdown at the school has been lifted, students are safe, and everyone is in class.

Guilford Metro 911 officials said sheriff's deputies were called to the school around 12:58 p.m. Friday in reference to a 'suspicious student.'

A dispatcher said it was first reported as a "weapons call," but that is not the case. Officials said an officer at the school reported back there is no weapon and "everything is under control."

Officials said an alert went out to parents. That's when WFMY News 2 began getting calls from concerned parents.

The lockdown was lifted after about an hour.