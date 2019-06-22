GREENSBORO, N.C. — The lockdown at Cone Health has been lifted. The hosptial was placed on lockdown after someone made threats, according to Doug Allred. He says someone called a unit on the 5th floor and made threats around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police were called in to assess the threats, and the campus was placed on lockdown. During the lockdown, Allred said no one was allowed to go in and out except for critical emergency cases. Any other incoming patients were diverted to Wesley Long Hospital during the lockdown.

Around 8:30 p.m. the lockdown was lifted and operations returned to normal. Greensboro police say a miscommunication caused a lockdown of Cone Health.

Investigators say a former hospital employee called to say there was a general threat of an active shooter made against Greensboro as a whole. The hospital went into lockdown while police investigated. But investigators stress there was no real threat to the medical campus.