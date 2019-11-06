RAMSEUR, N.C. — NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) says a log truck driver died in an accident in Ramseur on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Parks Crossroads Church Road near Old Siler City Road around 1 p.m.

Troopers say Marion Lee Batchelor, the truck driver, traveled off the roadway and overturned. The logs detached and fell onto the roadway and shoulder, and the tractor-trailer came to a rest in the roadway.

Highway Patrol says Batchelor was transported to a hospital where he later died. He was 65 years old, from Moncure, N.C.