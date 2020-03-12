Slim Jim recipe creator dies of COVID-19 in North Carolina

A funeral service was held for Lon Adams in Raleigh on Wednesday. He was a WWII veteran who survived the Battle of the Bulge.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alonzo “Lon” T. Adams II, the man who created the formula for Slim Jim beef jerky sticks, has died from complications of COVID-19.

Lynn Barrow of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Raleigh confirmed Adams died on Nov. 28. He was 95. A funeral service was held Wednesday.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Adams was a World War II veteran who survived the Battle of the Bulge despite being shot in the head.