GREENSBORO, N.C. — Long lines at the DMV can only exacerbate the monotony of a typical routine visit, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) hopes to alleviate those wait times.

On Wednesday, the NCDOT announced it's opening a DMV Express office in Greensboro throughout the summer season. May-August are the busiest times for most DMV locations, so the hope is more service will help share the workload.

Per NCDOT officials, The express depot location will provide the following services:

Getting a REAL ID

Renewing a driver license

Ordering a duplicate license or state-issued ID card

Address changes.

According to the release, no road or knowledge skills tests or check of legal presence documents will be provided at the depot office.

The new office will open July 1, Monday-Friday, from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. The building is located at J. Douglas Galyon Depot, 236 East Washington St.Greensboro, NC 27401.

You can also find online DMV services at www.MyNCDMV.gov.