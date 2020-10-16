'It's no surprise' | Long lines greet Triad voters on the first day of early voting

Early voters thronged to polling sites across North Carolina to cast their ballots ahead of the November 3 election.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Long lines formed at polling places across North Carolina as the battleground state kicked off early voting. Early voting locations opened Thursday morning in all 100 counties just three weeks shy of the November 3 general elections.

More than 60% of the ballots cast in 2016 in North Carolina were cast through early in-person voting. 500,000 people have already cast mail-in absentee ballots amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Guilford County, the parking lot of the Brown Recreation Center polling site on Vandalia road was gridlocked Thursday afternoon. Cars filled the lot and nearby lawns and curbside voters lined up onto the street.

The large turn out has been anticipated for this election year. Several people also waited in line for hours before eventually casting their ballot. Folks were wearing masks and using the hand sanitizers provided and poll worker stations, as well as indoor seating, was spaced out for social distancing.

"It's been almost three hours now so the waiting in line has been very long. I feel like it should have been a little bit more organized but don't let that deter you from coming out to vote," Felicia Bone said.

"We did expect it, it's no surprise. They should have realized that and it seems like they should have realized to expect this," Jacqueline Chambers of Greensboro said.

"We've only been in line 45 minutes, it hasn't been bad. I understand about 11 o'clock it was worse and you know with it being the first day, we kind of figured it be like this," Penny Whiteley of Greensboro said.

"Sounds like to me they got a good turn out," Jim Pope said. Pope too had been in the line about 45 minutes but was poised for the long wait.

"We all need to be out here to vote regardless of how you vote, you need to be out here to vote and you can't complain if you don't vote," Pope said.

At the Greensboro Coliseum around lunchtime, the scene was different and the line moved faster. There were more poll worker stations and ample space inside for voters so the line did not extend outside.

For some voters, it only took 30-45 minutes to cast their ballots much of the day.

"I was at Brown Center this morning and the line was ridiculous and I was going to stand in line tomorrow in the rain but this worked out fabulously," Paulette Schnyder said. Schnyder who is in her 70s and participated in Civil Rights marches came to the poll with her sister.

"I was coming by myself, my sister was coming and I grabbed her and said, 'let's go, we're going to vote today on the first day of early voting. We're voting,'" Clarisse Washington, Schnyder's sister said.

"You have earned your right to vote. Please come out and vote, people," she urged.

The early voters advised others to come very well prepared with lawn chairs, water, snacks, and plenty of patience.

If you plan on going to the polls a photo i.d. is not required to vote.

While no one will be turned away over it, voters are strongly encouraged to wear a face mask.

They are also urged to use hand sanitizer and follow social distancing guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The in-person early voting period continues until Oct. 31 and allows someone to vote at any voting center in their county of residence.

The polls are open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.