'It's made a tremendous difference' | Long-term care workers, families report in-person visits improve residents' quality of life, mental health

It's no secret that nursing homes have been some of the hardest hit facilities during the coronavirus pandemic. On top of COVID-19, residents deal with isolation.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Nursing homes continue to be one of places hit hardest by the pandemic.

Currently, there are 84 active outbreaks at living facilities in the Triad alone. Since the start of the pandemic, 349 people have died in outbreaks at Triad living facilities. For months, there have been strict rules in place to try and keep COVID-19 out.

As the pandemic rages on - another issue has come to light: isolation in long-term care facilities and nursing homes. In late September, Dr. Mandy Cohen signed Secretarial Order Number 6, which loosened some of the restrictions at these types of facilities, broadening the scope of what's allowed - especially with visitations.

Before the pandemic, Tim Wall had a huge role in caring for his mom Peggy. He visited her several times at week at her nursing home in Kernersville, bringing her things she wants and needs.

COVID-19 drastically changed that. While he's still fighting for even more time with her, he is grateful for the time he does have.

To show how much of a difference a visit makes - he shared a sequence of pictures of the 88-year-old. The first two pictures are from over the summer - when he could not visit her - while the third picture shows Peggy this week.

"As you look at those pictures from July and August, they're just devastating. She was on a spiral down," he explained.

Wall says that spiral lessened around the time the state relaxed some of the restrictions at nursing homes. For 6 weeks now, he's been able to see her during compassionate care visits at Summerstone Health and Rehab in Kernersville, once a week, for 90 minutes.

"[Sunday] when I was there, she talked about how wonderful it had been to spend the day with me," he said.

"With the compassionate care visits, I think it's made a tremendous difference in the health and well-being of the residents," said Howard Staples, the executive director of Summerstone.

"In the beginning, people were so focused on keeping COVID out that the isolation issue probably wasn't at the forefront," he said, "But as time went on, it became a bigger issue concerning the overall health of the residents."

Ideally, Wall wants a more hands-on role in caring for his mother - an "essential caretaker" designation. Several states implemented this designation to give families greater access to their loved ones, but it's not the reality right now in our state.

So Wall will keep visiting when allowed - doing whatever he can to make sure his mom knows - she is cared for, and loved - especially during the holiday season.

"It's hard to gauge whether or not she’ll really know what that day is for Christmas," he said of Peggy, who suffers from dementia, "But if there is any chance that she realizes it’s Christmas - I don’t want her to think that she’s forgotten or alone, or that her family doesn’t care."