More than two weeks after the April 15 tornado hit Greensboro and Rockingham County, the efforts now turn to long-term recovery.

Immediately after the storm, the city of Greensboro focused on moving debris from roadways and going door-to-door to check on people in damaged homes. Power was restored as quickly as possible.

Now, Greensboro Communications Manager Jake Keys says their attention has turned to working with local, state and federal partners to find storm victims long-term housing as their homes undergo major repairs. Some structures will even need demolished.

The city says the tornado destroyed or majorly damaged more than 200 homes. Keys says they’re working with the Red Cross and the Greensboro Housing Coalition to find places for those people to live.

“There’s a high proportion of renters and a high proportion of poverty in East Greensboro,” said Brett Byerly with the Greensboro Housing Coalition.

Byerly tells WFMY News 2 that so far 60 families or individuals have applied for help through the organization. The coalition gives financial assistance for expenses like first month’s rent, security deposits and turning on electricity. The applicants can receive up to $1,500 worth of assistance. So far, Byerly says only four of the families have moved into semi-permanent or permanent homes. The others are searching desperately for a place to live that fits their needs.

“There was a lack of units between $400 and $700 dollars a month to rent in Greensboro before the storm hit. Now we have 100, 60 whatever that number is of families out competing and looking for housing in that range and it’s a real struggle,” said Byerly.

The city will close its Disaster Relief Centers this week as it changes gears, but donations will still be available at other locations.

The city will know soon if federal and state funding will be available to storm victims for things like temporary housing and repairs as well as grants and loans.

