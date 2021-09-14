x
Looking for a job? Over 500 jobs up for grabs in Greensboro and surrounding area

The career fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Thursday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Career Center of the Southeast will host a job fair this Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Terrace Building out at the coliseum.

“The Career Center is on a personal mission to place 2,021 people back to work in 2021,” the Career Center of the Southeast wrote in a news release. “We are at the finish line!”

The career will home to employers from FedEx to Ralph Lauren and more.

Who are some employers you could meet?

  • HerbaLife
  • FedEx
  • Diverse Staffing
  • Hanes Brands
  • Ralph Lauren
  • United Legacy Staffing, LLC
  • Rego
  • XLC Services
  • Lowes Foods
  • Bradley Personnel
  • Mountaire
  • Greensboro Police Department
  • Graham Personnel Services
  • Guilford Child Development
  • Career Center – Network
  • Caring Hands Home Health, Inc.
  • Qualified Staffing
  • Jewers Doors US, Inc.
  • Best Logistics Group

