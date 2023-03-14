LIST | Easter egg hunts in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. —
Burlington & Greensboro areas
April 1
Griffin Center Park and Recreation Center, Greensboro
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, Greensboro
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The Refuge Church, Greensboro
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Guilford Park Presbyterian Church, Greensboro
11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Memorial Presbyterian Church, Greensboro
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
April 2
Rockin' Jump Greensboro
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Greensboro Country Park
2-5 p.m.
1106 Maple Street
2 p.m.
April 7
Lindley Park, Greensboro
1-3 p.m.
April 8
Bales Memorial Wesleyan Church, Jamestown
10-11:30 a.m.
Cornerstone Charter Academy soccer field, Greensboro
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Animal Park at the Conservator's Center, Burlington
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
New Horizon Church of the Nazarene, Greensboro
12-3 p.m.
April 9
Animal Park at the Conservator's Center, Burlington
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
High Point & Kernersville areas
April 1
Faith Baptist Church, Archdale
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Smith Hollow Farm, Kernersville
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
E's Inspirations, Lexington
6 p.m.
April 2
Smith Hollow Farm, Kernersville
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church, High Point
2-4 p.m.
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, High Point
3-5 p.m.
April 6
High Point Athletic Complex
4:30-8:30 p.m.
April 7
Smith Hollow Farm, Kernersville
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
New Covenant Church of God, Archdale
4-7 p.m.
Smith Hollow Farm, Kernersville
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
April 8
367 West Bodenhamer Street, Kernersville
9:30-11:30 a.m.
Hayworth Wesleyan Church, High Point
10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
April 9
Smith Hollow Farm, Kernersville
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Winston-Salem area
March 31
Rockin' Jump Winston-Salem
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
April 1
Cook's Flea Market, Winston-Salem
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Calvary Church, Winston-Salem
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
College Park Baptist Church, Winston-Salem
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
April 2
Glenn View Baptist Church, Winston-Salem
3:30-5 p.m.
April 8
Jerry Long YMCA, Clemmons
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Stanleyville Baptist Church, Winston-Salem
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Reynolda Village, Winston-Salem
10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Hanes Park, Winston-Salem
11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
