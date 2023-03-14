x
LIST | Easter egg hunts in the Triad

Check here for Easter egg hunts in the area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. —

Burlington & Greensboro areas 

April 1

 Fetch: Dog Egg Hunt

Griffin Center Park and Recreation Center, Greensboro

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. 

Fire Truck Egg Drop & The Easter Story 

Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, Greensboro 

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. 

Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Remember Jesus Festival

The Refuge Church, Greensboro 

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 

Easter Egg Hunt

Guilford Park Presbyterian Church, Greensboro

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. 

Easter Egg Hunt 

Memorial Presbyterian Church, Greensboro 

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

April 2

Rockin' Tots Easter Eggstravaganza

Rockin' Jump Greensboro

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

Hive Easter Egg Hunt 

Greensboro Country Park 

2-5 p.m. 

Greensboro Police Department

1106 Maple Street 

 2 p.m. 

April 7

Hop To It Easter Egg Hunt 

Lindley Park, Greensboro 

1-3 p.m. 

April 8

Annual Easter Egg Hunt 

Bales Memorial Wesleyan Church, Jamestown 

10-11:30 a.m. 

Easter Egg Hunt 

Cornerstone Charter Academy soccer field, Greensboro 

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 

Eggxotic Easter Egg Hunt 

Animal Park at the Conservator's Center, Burlington 

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Community Easter Egg Hunt

New Horizon Church of the Nazarene, Greensboro 

12-3 p.m. 

April 9 

Eggxotic Easter Egg Hunt 

Animal Park at the Conservator's Center, Burlington 

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

High Point & Kernersville areas

April 1

Easter Egg Hunt & Activities 

Faith Baptist Church, Archdale 

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Easter EGGstravaganza! 

Smith Hollow Farm, Kernersville 

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Glow in the Dark EGG HUNT

E's Inspirations, Lexington

6 p.m.

April 2

Easter EGGstravaganza! 

Smith Hollow Farm, Kernersville 

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt @ The Grove 

Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church, High Point 

2-4 p.m.

EGG-stravaganza Family Event 

Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, High Point 

3-5 p.m. 

April 6

Easter Eggstravaganza

High Point Athletic Complex

4:30-8:30 p.m.

April 7 

Easter EGGstravaganza! 

Smith Hollow Farm, Kernersville 

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt 

New Covenant Church of God, Archdale 

4-7 p.m.

Easter EGGstravaganza! 

Smith Hollow Farm, Kernersville 

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

April 8

Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt 

367 West Bodenhamer Street, Kernersville 

9:30-11:30 a.m. 

Easter Egg Hunt

Hayworth Wesleyan Church, High Point 

10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. 

April 9

Easter EGGstravaganza! 

Smith Hollow Farm, Kernersville 

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Winston-Salem area

March 31

Rockin' Tots Easter Eggstravaganza

Rockin' Jump Winston-Salem

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

April 1

Easter Eggstravaganza 

Cook's Flea Market, Winston-Salem

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

2023 Easter EGGstreme 

Calvary Church, Winston-Salem 

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 

Easter Eggstravaganza at the Park

College Park Baptist Church, Winston-Salem 

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 

April 2

Children's Easter Egg Hunt

Glenn View Baptist Church, Winston-Salem

3:30-5 p.m. 

April 8

Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt 

Jerry Long YMCA, Clemmons 

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 

Easter Egg Hunt & Lunch

Stanleyville Baptist Church, Winston-Salem 

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 

Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt

Reynolda Village, Winston-Salem 

10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. 

West End Easter Egg Hunt 

Hanes Park, Winston-Salem 

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

To add your Easter Egg Hunt or Easter event, email us at webteam@wfmy.com

