Volunteers needed for this year's Fun Fourth

There is an open call for volunteers, performers, and vendors for the 2023 Freedom Race and Freedom Fest on July 4.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Summer is a few months away, but planning and preparations are already underway for the Fun Fourth Festival in downtown Greensboro.

According to officials, Fun Fourth will kick off the morning of July 4 with the annual Freedom Run – The 10K, 5K, and fun run, will begin and end at Center City Park.

The Freedom Fest will be held along Elm Street from 1-6 p.m. Entertainment is still being finalized, but visitors will enjoy:

Live music stages

Red, White, and Say ‘I Do’ Weddings

Liberty Junction strolling performers

U.S. of YAY... Way (Superheroes and Disney Characters)

‘Liberty and Dunking for All’ Tank

Funtastic Alley (interactive games)

That's not all! According to officials, the night will end with fireworks after the Grasshoppers game. Just as last year, to view those fireworks from inside First National Bank Field, tickets to the Grasshoppers game must be purchased.

