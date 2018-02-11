GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- Greensboro's first round of loose leaf collection is scheduled to start November 13 to December 22.

The second collection will begin December 27 and end January 25.

The City of Greensboro suggest that property owners follow the following tips:

Rake leaves to the edge of your yard behind the curb. Do not put leaves in the street or on the sidewalk.

Remove sticks, rocks, and other debris that may damage City equipment.

Do not park vehicles on, in front of, or near leaves.

Check the interactive map to find out where your neighborhood is on the leaf collection schedule.

Residents may also use the City’s year-round yard waste program to dispose of leaves. Put them at the curb in clear plastic bags or a plastic or metal garbage can on your regular trash collection day.

More than 11,000 tons of leaves were collected by the City last year!

The leaves are turned into compost to fertilize City gardens and landscaped areas.

Residents may purchase the compost at the White Street Landfill, 2503 White St.

For the City of Winston-Salem, leave collection will begin November 5.

The collection will be done one quadrant at a time working in a clockwise direction.

There will be a total of three rounds of leaf collection.

Check the leaf collection map for updates.

If the map does not show your address and date, you can call City Link at 311 and they will assist you.

The City of Winston-Salem gives the following guidelines:

Rake leaves to the edge of your yard, behind the curb, and not in the street.

Sticks, rocks, and other debris may damage our equipment. Please, leaves only.

Do not park vehicles on, in front of, or near your leaves.

Do not put your leaves on a tarp.

The City of High Point usually begins collecting loose leaves from the curb in mid-November.

The City of High Point says they cannot predict which day of the week collection will take place on your street, so have your leaves at the curb on Mondays by 7 a.m.

Collection begins on Monday and ends on Friday during each week. Unfinished collections will be carried over into the following week.

The City of High Point also states that you can place your leaves in a clear plastic or paper bag(s) at the curb. They will be collected on your regular solid waste collection day.

Loose Leaf Collection Schedule (PDF)

The City of High Point gives the following guidelines:

Loose leaf piles need to be free and clean of all other materials - sticks, limbs, garbage, etc.

Please do not place leaves in the street, block drainage basins, or drainage ditches.

Leaves must be within 8-10 feet of the street for collection.

Dates are subject to change for all cities in case of inclement weather.

Every year the City of Burlington attempts each Fall and Winter to serve residents efficiently through the annual leaf collection.

You can obtain additional schedules at the Municipal Building located at 425 South Lexington Avenue or by calling the Public Works Department at 222-5005 to request that a schedule be mailed to you.

Schedules are also published in the Times-News during the months of October and November.

You can receive reminders (calls, texts, or emails) about Leaf Collection pick-up dates by subscribing to the "Waste/Recycling/Leaf Collection Updates" list on Btown Notify Me.

Questions concerning leaf collection should be directed to the Cemetery Division at 222-5005.

Click HERE for an interactive leaf collection map.

