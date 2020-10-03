GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a case that's caught national attention.

All eyes were on Lori Vallow during her court appearance in Idaho where she faced charges of child abandonment of her two children who are still missing.

Let's break down her body language. As Vallow walked in the courtroom, immediately you could tell she was relaxed even smug as she approached her attorneys. She gave an eyebrow flash as she saw her attorneys. An eyebrow flash shows happiness and recognition of someone that you see. She was full of energy. As she got situated in her seat, she chatted with each of her attorneys and even smiled and laughed a bit.

A CLOSER LOOK

When you're looking at body language, you have to see what fits and what doesn't fit. In this case, it's fair to say that a mother who is charged in the disappearance of her children isn't acting as you'd expect. When this happens you have to ask yourself 'why?' Why would her behavior be different than most other mothers whose children are missing and who are charged in their disappearance? Be careful of automatically making judgments based on what you'd do or not do. A better guideline is what would be a typical response of most people in the same situation.

GRANDPARENTS' BODY LANGUAGE

There was a stark difference between the children's grandparents' body language. Both grandparents looked solemn, serious, expressionless. They sat quietly and relatively motionless except for the grandfather who looked at his arm briefly. More than likely, he felt stressed about the proceedings, which would be a typical response in this situation.

When the judge set the bail at $1 million, Vallow closed her eyes. You close your eyes when you dislike something that you see or hear. It's a way to block out what's bothering you.

Vallow walked out of the courtroom the same way she walked in the courtroom - smug. She walked with her head held high and chin up, which suggests that she's feeling smug, confident, good.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. While you're on my page, give it a "like." Write a message on my timeline and I'll get back to you.

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: FBI asks public for Yellowstone National Park photos in search Lori Vallow's missing kids

RELATED: Court documents: Lori Vallow's niece allegedly knows where JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan are

RELATED: Lori Vallow, mother of missing Rexburg children, arrested in Hawaii

RELATED: Despite missing deadline to reveal whereabouts of children, still no charges against Rexburg mom

RELATED: Lori Vallow throws a pool party hours after her estranged husband was killed by her brother

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775