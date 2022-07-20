Airline worker shortage causing massive backup with luggage

In some cases, workers can't move luggage fast enough, stranding it in the original airport.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As people return to flying, they're running into a major roadblock. Losing their checked bags.

Let's connect the dots.

Right now, a shortage of airline workers is causing a massive backup with luggage. In some cases, workers can't move luggage fast enough, stranding it in the original airport.

The biggest issues have been for Americans returning from their European vacations. Now, several airports in Europe are asking airlines to limit ticket sales to keep flights smaller.

But you do have options.

If you can't avoid checking a bag, make sure your essentials like medications and valuables are in your carry-on. Also, consider a luggage shipping service if you're traveling with something you absolutely can't lose.

And the earlier you show up for your flight, the more likely your bag will make it on the flight.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.