Lost Cove Fire in Avery County is 100% contained

The U.S. Forest Service confirms the fire burned an estimated 1,000 acres.

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — A fire first reported on Christmas Eve in Avery County is finally contained, according to the United States Forest Service.

The Lose Cove Fire in Linville was officially considered 100% contained on Monday, Jan. 3. A spokesperson for the department tells WCNC Charlotte there is no more active fire, but some large logs may continue to smolder. The fire happened near Grandfather Mountain.

Remaining closures near the fire remain active, according to officials. They will remain in place as fire managers recon impacts to trails. Any closures are likely to be lifted by the end of the week.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but U.S. Forest Service officials believe it to be caused by human activity.

First responders received some help on Monday thanks to rain, wind and snow impacting the region.

The U.S. Forest Service was supported by different agencies while combatting the fire, including the Linville Volunteer Fire Department.

