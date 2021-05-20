Lots of people expected in Graham tonight: protesters and counter-protesters

Graham Police told WFMY News 2 they are aware of both events taking place, and no permit was required for either gathering.

GRAHAM, N.C. — A Facebook event called 'NC Confederate Day' indicates that dozens of people will be gathering at Graham Court Square at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The event page states it's a celebration:

Celebrating 160 year anniversary of NC seceding from the union and joining the confederacy on Thursday May 20th at 6. HK Edgerton will be the guest speaker. Make plans to come out. Bring your flag and come join us.

Organizer Thomas May further said he's encouraging confederate monument supporters to come out:

Come out for the monument and to show Alamance County we want our monument where it is and show thanks to the county for fighting to protect it and keep it up! God bless Dixie!

In response, a counter-protest has been organized with the subtitle 'No to White Supremacy in Graham.'

Update! Risk for arrest tends to be high for antiracists and POC protesting near the monument. A safe counter-demo will also be happening on the lawn at city hall. Both fliers below. pic.twitter.com/vSlz2hwZhI — No to White Supremacy in Graham (@GrahamNCMay20) May 18, 2021

The counter-protests start at 5:30 p.m. WFMY News 2's Jess Winters has reached out for more information.

In the meantime, a spokesman for Graham Police said the department is aware of both protests, sending this information in an email:

We are aware of the events taking place this evening. We have been in contact with the organizers of the events and have provided them with information related to conduct standards for a lawful and peaceful protest. This event did not meet the need for a permit so no permit was required. However, our chief did receive a notice of intent to protests for both events.