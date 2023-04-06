The tree struck the 30-year-old man in the head which ultimately killed him, the Jefferson County Coroner said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was struck by a falling tree and killed on Wednesday night while he was walking his dog in Louisville.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the tree was knocked over by high winds during severe weather.

Billy Corum of Valley Station was 30 years old when the tree struck him, causing severe blunt force injuries, killing him.

The Jefferson County Coroner said the accident happened in the 9100 block of Woodchat Way. Corum was about 50 yards from his home.

This is the only confirmed death related to the severe storms that ripped through Kentuckiana on Wednesday.

