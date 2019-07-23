FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff, Bobby Kimbrough Jr., wants to build trust with his community. That's why he hosted a conversation with neighbors at the Rural Hall Library.

The Sheriff asked people to not only attend but to bring questions.

He said, "The people they have a right to question me. The right to question me. Ask me difficult questions."

On Monday, they discussed a range of topics, from ICE agents and enforcement to how people should handle dangerous situations.

"I think that when you're just doing the right thing and you're doing the best you can do, it takes you to a place where people are asking you questions. You have no problem giving them an answer."

Sheriff Kimbrough said he wants to be transparent and he'll stay committed to community conversations.

“Love is what drives us. To me, love and leadership there is a correlation and when you lead by love, that’s a perfect fit. That’s how we lead, we love the people.”

Sheriff Kimbrough said his team of 600 is ready to work for the community.

"You cannot be successful in the situation that operates 24/7, by only giving eight hours. I say, that every day to the command staff. If we are expected to be better, we've got to do more than the minimal amount -- bottom line. This job requires more than a minimal output."

He also said at the end of the day it's about one thing -- the community.

"Because at the end of the day, that’s what we want to do. We want to make it a better place to live. We want to give better service. We want to keep creating and pushing the needle forward."