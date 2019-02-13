Thursday on Valentine's Day WFMY News 2 is about YOU loving who YOU are. We'll share stories about improving your body image and we're hosting an all-day smash the scale event!

Wednesday, February 13: Starting at Noon join us at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro and write yourself a love note.

Join us from 6 to 8 am at UNCG's Kaplan Cener, 1301 W Gate City Blvd. or from 3 to 7pm at Friendly Center near Macy's.

You'll get the chance to literally step up and smash a scale with a sledgehammer!

Join us as we work together to feel a better about ourselves this Thursday, February 14th.