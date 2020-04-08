Low kindergarten sign-up rate in Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is down nearly 800 kindergarteners compared to the last academic year, according to district leaders.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Families have started to prepare for a new school year that's bound to bring a lot of new challenges.

With remote learning instructions set to resume in two weeks, one Triad school district is dealing with a different problem -- not enough kindergarteners enrolled.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School leaders said they have seen a shortage in kindergarteners enrolled for the next school year. The district is down nearly 800 kindergarteners compared to the last academic year, according to school leaders.

They said because of uncertainty about the pandemic, remote learning and a new online enrollment process has some parents hesitant or unaware they can get help with the process.

"Last year we had 3,955 kindergarteners. To date, we only have 3,122 enrolled. In all our projections we should have about the same number if not a few more for this year. So we estimate nearly 800 potential kindergartners have not yet enrolled," district spokesperson Brent Campbell said.

They said other additional factors are lending to create the gap in enrollment.

"A lot of times families will be in an influx, so they might be moving or maybe just have not heard when school starts and that we enroll students early," Vanessa Osborne, Transition Co-ordinator, WS/FCS said.

"They think because we are not in school or working remotely that they can't enroll their child since this is a new concept," Osborne said.

Enrollment numbers impact school budgets and funding allocations from federal state and local governments. It also impacts the number of teachers a school district is able to hire.

Officials urge parents to enroll eligible children before time runs out.

"Kindergarten is a wonderful beginning of the school experience for students. Lots of connections are made, lots of learning takes place, lots of relationship building and we can do those things in a remote setting," Bolton Elementary Principal Cheryl Frazier said.

"I think with the support of staff and the administration, families will understand, you know what, things will be OK," Frazier said.

Parents can enroll their eligible child via the WS/FCS district's website or by calling the school directly. The district is also holding a pop-up enrollment and health assessment event at Compare Foods on Silas Creek Parkway this Saturday, August 8 from 9 am to noon.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775