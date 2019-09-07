Lt. Governor Dan Forest says he will enter the race for North Carolina Governor in 2020.

Forest will formally join the race during a public announcement and rally Saturday, Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. An email from Forest's office says he'll outline his vision for a campaign based on civility, unity and service to the state. The event is open to supporters on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For ticket requests, visit http://danforest.com/kickoff/.

