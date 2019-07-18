GREENSBORO, N.C. — They call themselves the “Lottery Girls” and for good reason!

A group of five women have been playing the Powerball together for more than a decade and lucky for them their numbers just came up!

The “Lottery Girls” just celebrated a win of $50,000 thanks to one lucky Powerball ticket bought at the Harris Teeter on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro. Michelle Steinert bought the lucky Quick Pick ticket for the July 6, drawing. She took a photo of it and texted her best group of gal pals to let them know they won big!

A group of Guilford County coworkers win big playing Powerball!

The group of ladies who have worked together for more than a decade in Guilford County recently claimed their prize. Steinert, Kristi McDaniel, Deborah Landreth, Pamela Edmond, and Judith Gonshor were all smiles claiming their prize. The plan to use the money to take a nice vacation.

The ladies plan to keep playing and keep winning! Congrats!

