Luxury apartments, retail, more coming to southeast downtown Greensboro

A new development is coming to southeast downtown Greensboro. The project will bring luxury apartments, a future grocery store, restaurants, retail and more.

The announcement came Thursday from The United House of Prayer for All People, who purchased the space for the development in 2005. The project, Bailey Village at New Downtown East will include 172 luxury apartments – one, two, and three-bedroom units. It will also feature walkable internal streets, parking areas, a dog park, and a unique “linear green” space that will serve as a recreational and activity area for residents. There will be up to 30,000 square feet of space for a future national anchor grocer retailer and up to 6,000 square feet of space for community support retail - restaurants and national service vendors, the organization said.

The 13.7-acre site is located at 900 East Market St., which used to be a United States Post Office. The site is close to North Carolina A&T and Bennett College, which was one of the deciding factors for its location, as well as the on-going growth and development happening in downtown Greensboro, and the market demands for additional rental housing and retail space, the organization said.

The United House of Prayer for All People said it “worked closely with community leaders and other key stakeholders to help shape the components of the project and to help provide an exciting new development product that is highly responsive to community needs, represents strength and beauty, and provides a sense of pride, energy, and place in this section of East Greensboro.”