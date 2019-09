ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance Community Fire department is investigating a deadly house fire near the Guilford-Alamance county line. It happened earlier this morning. We can confirm that the fire happened on Lynwood Drive.

The fire is under country but an elderly man and woman were killed.

Investigators aren't releasing their names just yet. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.