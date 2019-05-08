RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randleman man attacked two people with a machete, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested the man after finding two people with serious cuts on Sunday.

A 911 caller told communications they were chased through the woods by someone armed with a machete. Deputies found a man covered in blood sitting in the driveway around Torch Drive in Randleman. The man told deputies he was chased by two people, one of whom cut him multiple times with a machete.

The victim had three large wounds. Another victim was found at a different location and had visible lacerations. Both were taken to Moses Cone Hospital. Authorities say they are stable.

Elijah Stone Bailey was arrested in what authorities are calling a domestic incident. Bailey, 19, was charged with Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

The investigation is active.

