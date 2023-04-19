x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Machinery fire in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Fire Department is on the scene.

More Videos

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A machinery fire is in progress at Hanes Dye, 600 Northwest Blvd. in Winston-Salem on April 19, according to firefighters.

Units are on the scene attacking the fire.

This is a developing story.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2 

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It! 

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. 

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY. 

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out