Machinery fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A machinery fire is in progress at Hanes Dye, 600 Northwest Blvd. in Winston-Salem on April 19, according to firefighters.
Units are on the scene attacking the fire.
This is a developing story.
Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.
