Machinery fire in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Fire Department is on the scene.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A machinery fire is in progress at Hanes Dye, 600 Northwest Blvd. in Winston-Salem on April 19, according to firefighters.

Units are on the scene attacking the fire.

This is a developing story.

