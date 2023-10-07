Was Madalina Cojocari spotted in California? Cornelius police following Facebook tip

A tipster on a Find Madalina Cojocari Facebook group said she spotted a girl in California who looked like the missing girl.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Cornelius Police Department confirmed Monday that they are aware of a Facebook post noting a possible sighting of Madalina Cojocari, a missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius, North Carolina, in northern California.

A user in the Find Madalina Cojocari Facebook group said she was driving to Susanville, California, on July 5 when she stopped at a Valero gas station in Weaverville. She spotted a young girl there who asked for a ride "up north." The poster said the girl looked a lot like Madalina.

"She appeared to be alone, but honestly I could not tell clearly due to so many people there," the post reads.

In a statement, a Cornelius police spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte that the agency was "aware of the tip and detectives are following up" on the information.

According to investigators, Madalina Cojocari was last seen getting off her Bailey Middle School bus just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.

Since she was last seen, the convoluted story of Madalina's disappearance has raised more questions than answers, with conflicting dates and statements from Madalina's mother and stepfather, who are both in custody in Mecklenburg County.

As police continue their search for the missing girl, one lead they have been examining is reports that she may be a victim of human trafficking. Search warrants show that her mother, Diana Cojocari, had extensive conversations with a relative about getting out of her marriage to Christopher Palmiter and that she also asked a relative if they could help smuggle Madalina away from the home.

According to the U.S. State Department, 41% of human trafficking cases are facilitated by family members. Law enforcement consultant Roy Taylor, who's not involved in the case, said this gives investigators more people to look into and hope that Madalina is still alive.

