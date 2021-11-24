Mail spilled on I-85 SB following a crash on the interstate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people are dead and another person injured following a mail truck accident on I-85 southbound early Wednesday morning.
According to our Chris Mulcahy, the mail is spilled on I-85 SB between exits 33 and 34. We're told all of the mail will have to be scanned before it can be loaded onto another vehicle.
Officials say 3 out of 5 lanes on I-85 SB are now open. Drivers should expect major delays in the area.
Drivers should avoid this area.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.