Mail spilled on I-85 SB following a crash on the interstate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people are dead and another person injured following a mail truck accident on I-85 southbound early Wednesday morning. 

According to our Chris Mulcahy, the mail is spilled on I-85 SB between exits 33 and 34. We're told all of the mail will have to be scanned before it can be loaded onto another vehicle.

Officials say 3 out of 5 lanes on I-85 SB are now open. Drivers should expect major delays in the area. 

Drivers should avoid this area. 

