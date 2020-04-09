Major power outage impacting several Greensboro intersections

Something came in contact with a power line Friday morning, knocking out power for 5,000 Duke Energy customers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said there's a major power outage impacting several busy intersections across the city Friday morning.

Police said power is out at the intersections of Wendover Avenue and South Holden Road, South Josephine Boyd Street and Walker Avenue, Spring Garden Road and Chapman Street, and North Holden Road and West Friendly Avenue.

The Duke Energy map showed 5,000 customers without power at one point.

Duke Energy officials said the outage was caused by a tree that fell on powerlines, taking down multiple circuits. Crews hope to have power restored to everyone by 10 a.m.

Police are asking drivers to find alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.