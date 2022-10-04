Duke Energy says 10,000 outages restored in Winston-Salem after construction crew hit transmission line

Duke Energy officials said power went back on for homes and businesses around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Duke Energy said power should be back on for Winston-Salem residents Tuesday afternoon. A company spokesperson said a construction crew hit a transmission line, knocking out power for nearly 10,000 homes and businesses in the area. Duke Energy said the problem has been fixed and all homes should have their power again.

Previous report:

Nearly 10,000 homes and businesses in Winston-Salem are in the dark. A widespread power outage happened Tuesday afternoon, according to city officials. Duke Energy's website says the cause of the outage isn't known at this time.

The city of Winston-Salem said, "There is currently a wide-spread power outage affecting large areas of Winston-Salem, mainly in the south and southwest portions of the city. Traffic lights are out at several major intersections. Duke Power and City Link are aware and have advised that it may be several hours before power is restored."

Police are reminding drivers that if traffic lights are out at an intersection, that intersection should be treated as a four-way stop sign. Every vehicle should come to a complete stop at the intersection and proceed through only when it is their turn to do so.