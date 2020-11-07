Make your own ice cream with News 2 Science Geeks

A few ingredients and a quick experiment will give you a cool, refreshing treat in the dog days of summer!

Welcome back to News 2 Science Geeks!

This week, we know it's been quite hot and muggy so we thought we'd give you a 'cool' way to learn about science and also satisfy your sweet tooth by making ice cream in a bag. It's super fun and easy to do!

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

1) 1/2 Cup condensed milk, (Heavy cream or half & half will work too)

2) 1 TBSP sugar

3) 1/4 TSP vanilla

4) 3 Cups of ice

5) 1/3 Rock Salt or Kosher Salt

6) 2 Gallon size zip up plastic bags

7) Pair of gloves

PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER:

Step 1

Mix the milk, sugar, and vanilla in one bag and seal tightly. Make sure most of the air is out of the bag so it zips properly.

Step 2

In the second bag, pour the ice and then the salt. Then, place the bag with the ice cream mixture inside of the bag of ice and salt. Seal tightly.

Step 3

Shake the bag around for about 5-10 minutes or until the mixture becomes solid, or ice cream consistency. Then, pull the bag of ice cream mixture out of the ice and salt bag.

Grab a spoon and enjoy! Add sprinkles or chocolate syrup for fun. The mixture serves once but you can double or triple to serve a few more people.

After all, this is a science project...so, what's the science behind it? It all has to do with the ice and salt, really.

Much like salting the roads in winter, the salt lowers the melting point of the ice, meaning it won't freeze as easily. That ends up creating a salt water kind of slushiness in the bag of ice and salt. In order for the ice to melt, it pulls heat away from our ice cream mixture that is warmer. The fat in the milk and the sugar cool and start to form ice crystals, hardening the mix up into a delicious treat.

Try it at home this summer, and stay cool!