Clemmons company goes from making batteries to face shields during the COVID-19 pandemic

CEO Scott Elliott at Battery Watering Technologies says the company is now able to produce up to 6,000 face shields a day.

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Since the late 90's Battery Watering Technologies has been developing battery technology in Clemmons.

But nowadays, the company finds itself in a new line of work. Making face shields to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

C-E-O Scott Elliott says the company is now able to produce up to 6 thousand face shields a day.

Battery Watering Technologies held a drive in sale Friday for anyone who needed masks.

For every mask they sold, they donated 1 dollar to the Cancer Services of Winston-Salem.

Other Stories: