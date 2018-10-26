Whether it's decorations, costumes or stories, we know that Halloween can be spooky and scary for some children. If you know that your children are fearful then there are things you can do to limit their exposure to the scary things. Let's say that you're in a store, you can avoid the Halloween section. Before going to a friend's house, you can see what Halloween scenery they have. Prevention is key. As you know, there are many things that you can't control, but you can be prepared. This means that you can have a pair of headphones handy. When there's scary music then you can put the headphones on your child to help muffle the sounds.

Between the ages of 8 and 11, children are able to understand the difference between reality and make believe. If you have a young child and an older child then you can meet their needs by letting them participate in Halloween activities separately. For example, older kids can watch a Halloween movie when their younger sibling is napping or preoccupied with an activity.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb - Body Language Expert. While you're there give my page a "like" and write a message on my timeline. I'll be sure to get back to you.

© 2018 WFMY