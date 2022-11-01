Mako Medical officials say Piedmont Hall testing site in Greensboro is running smooth

Leaders said since they first opened at Piedmont Hall they've administered 5,000 COVID-19 tests. Patients are typically in and out within five minutes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The state health department announced it ordered 700,000 more COVID-19 tests to help with the demand.

They will prioritize schools, health departments, long-term care facilities and health centers. They also said they'll send staffing help to testing sites, across our state including the one at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Saturday, Mako Medical, Cone Health and the city of Greensboro opened up a testing site at Piedmont Hall. Mako Medical's partnership executive said since they first opened at Piedmont Hall they've administered 5,000 COVID-19 tests.

Patients are typically in and out within 5 minutes. "I would describe it as a professional and very positive atmosphere over at Piedmont Hall," Glen Long said.

He said his team has been busy for over two years. "We've done roughly 10 million COVID tests in the past two years. Out of those 10 million tests we've run in the past two years I would say 99.9 percent of them come back in the 48 hour or less turnaround time," said Long.

He said patients can see their results closer to the 48-hour window and in some cases 72 hours. He also, said patients haven't had to wait in long lines to get tested at Piedmont Hall.

"When Guilford county needed an extra partner at this particular site in the Triad, we could tell there was serious demand. The feedback we have gotten from other citizens is they have waited in line at other sites around the area for four-plus hours to get a test," Long said.

"If you show up and you are unregistered that's ok. You're still going to get a COVID test today. Your time inside the building may just take an extra couple of minutes to get registered," said Long.

Cone Health, one of Mako's Triad partners, also reports high demand at its testing sites.

They say they can support 7,000 appointments this week. "We still want people to get tested, if you have symptoms, of course, we want you to get tested. If you've been exposed then the recommendation is to wait at least 5 days before you get tested unless you start showing symptoms," said Clinical Manager Steven Marshall.

The testing site at Piedmont Hall will run through at least January 21.