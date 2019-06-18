GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police in Ohio arrested a man wanted for shooting and killing a woman at a Greensboro Motel last month.

Police arrested Paul Mykie Gilmore, 30, at a bus stop in Columbus, Ohio on Friday for the murder of Mamie Yvonne Martin, 30.

Martin was found shot at the Cavalier Inn on JJ Drive in Greensboro on June 11. Greensboro Police say she died the next week from her injuries.

Police say Gilmore is charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon, and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He was also wanted on charges unrelated to the murder investigation: two counts assault on a female and four counts assault on a government official.

Gilmore is being held in the Franklin County Detention Center where he is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.