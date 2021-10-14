After arriving, deputies found the victim with a wound to their abdomen.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A 42-year-old man was arrested early this month for shooting a person with a crossbow.

Christopher Louie Troutman was arrested back on Oct. 7 and is facing charges for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to BB Trail in reference to an assault back on Oct. 2.

After arriving, deputies found the victim with a wound to their abdomen.

Troutman is accused of shooting the person with a cross bow and then running away, according to investigators.

Investigators said deputies were not able to find Troutman during the initial investigation.

Deputies said the victim was taken by Randolph County EMS to an area hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.