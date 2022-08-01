Man accused of shooting former Kernersville police officer indicted by grand jury

Quinton Donnell Blocker was formally charged in the shooting of former Kernersville police officer Sean Houle.

A man accused of shooting a former Kernersville police officer was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday.

Quinton Donnell Blocker was formally charged in the shooting of former Kernersville police officer Sean Houle.

Blocker is accused of shooting Houle in the face, arm, and hand during a traffic stop.

Life changed for officer Houle after he was shot on February 21 last year. He spent nearly a month in the hospital and hours in physical therapy.

Houle underwent surgery to have a bullet removed and the surgery was successful. He also had work done to his jaw.

Blocker was convicted in April 2015 of felony of a motor vehicle, for a felony committed in October 2014, according to court documents.

He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer.

According to court documents, jurors believe Blocker unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously attempted to kill officer Houle, assaulted him with a glock 21, .45 caliber handgun, with the intent to kill and inflict serious injury.

Houle medically retired from the Kernersville Police Department just a few months after the shooting.

He shared back in January his plans to team up and serve communities while joining forces with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team.

The team is a grief ministry that deploys crisis-trained chaplains to give emotional and spiritual support for those affected by man-made natural disasters, according to the rapid response team’s website.

