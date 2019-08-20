WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police arrested a suspect Wednesday afternoon. They say 21-year-old Abram Cotton is connected to the Tuesday morning shooting on Efird Street.

Cotton is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault inflicting bodily injury. His bond is set at $510,000. He's now in custody at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

Police said the shooting happened just before 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Efird Street in Winston-Salem.

Investigators said a 16-year-old and a 34-year-old man in a wheelchair were both shot during a possible home break-in.

They’re still looking for more suspects. They think 2-4 people were involved. If you have any information call Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800

