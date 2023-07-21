AirTag and video footage leads to arrest twice in Alamance County

Jacob Carl Beasley was arrested twice within five days for stealing tools and a car, deputies say.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies were called to a home construction site in the 6000 block of North NC 49 Highway. in Mebane on July 14 in reference to the larceny of tools and equipment.

The homeowner told deputies that multiple tools as well as a pair of jeans and boots were stolen. The homeowner also mentioned that there was an Apple AirTag that he was able to track.

The homeowner gave a description of a man and car as well as the latest known location of the AirTag.

Patrol deputies continued their investigation at a mini-mart off of North NC Highway 119 where video footage was obtained.

After a review of the video footage, deputies determined the suspect to be 26-year-old Jacob Carl Beasley.

Deputies were familiar with Beasley and went to his home to speak with him where he admitted to stealing tools but was unaware about the AirTag.

Beasley was arrested for this incident and taken to Alamance County Detention Center.

Five days later, on Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to a car accident on North NC Highway 49 near the Alamance/Orange County line.

When deputies arrived, they recognized Beasley as the driver of the truck.

Beasley had gotten the truck stuck in the front yard of a home. Deputies determined the truck was stolen out of Orange County.

Beasley was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.