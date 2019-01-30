KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Police believe a man committed several armed robberies targeting those he met online after arranging to buy items.

Chrishon Peoples was arrested Tuesday and dealt multiple charges stemming from robberies in Winston-Salem, according to Kernersville Police. Peoples' other charges included Robbery with a Firearm or Other Dangerous Weapon.

One robbery occurred on January 12, when Peoples met with someone about buying something on S. Main St. in Kernersville. When the victim arrived, Peoples showed a gun, took the item from the person and left in a Silver Pontiac.

Peoples was arrested by Winston-Salem Police and is currently being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond.

Anyone with more information should call the Kernersville Police Department at (336) 996-3177.

