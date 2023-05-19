Cocaine found in man's car during traffic stop in Randolph County

Randolph County deputies searched a man's car on Flint Hill Road and found cocaine.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested In Randolph County after cocaine was found in his car during a traffic stop, according to Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Flint Hill Road at the intersection of Hammond Road Thursday.

Upon approach, the driver was identified as 34-year-old Ronnie Tate, Jr.

Deputies searched and found cocaine in his car.

Tate was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was placed on a $15,000 bond and appeared in court Friday.

