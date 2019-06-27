MEBANE, N.C. — Alamance County authorities arrested a man they say drove from Rocky Mount to Mebane to meet with a minor for sex.

On Wednesday, the Alamance County Special Victims Unit learned Jason William Gray was meeting a minor somewhere in Mebane. He was apprehended by several agencies, including the special victims unit.

Gray, 49, was arrested and charged with four counts of Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Minor, one count of Solicitation of Child by Computer and Appearing and one count of Indecent Liberties with a Minor. Gray was booked into the Alamance County Jail and received a $150,000 bond.

An investigation into Gray for soliciting a minor for sexual acts began June 19. More charges are possible.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users