x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man arrested after bomb threat hoax against Hanes Mall

Police arrested Johnathan DeWayne Wise and charged him with misuse of 911 and making a false bomb report to a public building.
Credit: WFMY News 2

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police arrested a man after he claimed to put a bomb in front of the Hanes Mall Food Court in Winston-Salem Thursday. 

The Winston-Salem Police Department said the bomb threat was a hoax and there was no bomb at the mall.

Officers said they got a call around 2:32 p.m. about an alleged bomb threat on Hanes Mall Boulevard. When they arrived, they found out that 40-year-old Johnathan DeWayne Wise was the caller behind the threat. 

That's when Wise said that the call to 9-1-1 was a hoax and there wasn't a bomb placed at the mall. 

Officers and Hanes Mall security made a thorough search through the mall and nothing suspicious was found. 

Members of the Winston-Salem Police Department Hazardous Devices Unit went to Wise’s address to investigate the fake bomb threat. 

Wise was arrested and charged with misuse of 9-1-1 and making a false bomb report to a public building. 

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Stokesdale woman receives double lung transplant through Honor Bridge

Before You Leave, Check This Out