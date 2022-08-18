Man arrested after bomb threat hoax against Hanes Mall

Police arrested Johnathan DeWayne Wise and charged him with misuse of 911 and making a false bomb report to a public building.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police arrested a man after he claimed to put a bomb in front of the Hanes Mall Food Court in Winston-Salem Thursday.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said the bomb threat was a hoax and there was no bomb at the mall.

Officers said they got a call around 2:32 p.m. about an alleged bomb threat on Hanes Mall Boulevard. When they arrived, they found out that 40-year-old Johnathan DeWayne Wise was the caller behind the threat.

That's when Wise said that the call to 9-1-1 was a hoax and there wasn't a bomb placed at the mall.

Officers and Hanes Mall security made a thorough search through the mall and nothing suspicious was found.

Members of the Winston-Salem Police Department Hazardous Devices Unit went to Wise’s address to investigate the fake bomb threat.

Wise was arrested and charged with misuse of 9-1-1 and making a false bomb report to a public building.